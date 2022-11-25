Horoscope: Which Midnights track are the signs?

By Josie Simon, November 25 2022—

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, is finally out! Whether you’re an avid Swiftie or a casual listener, we all have the same question –— which Midnights song best represents you? To answer this, we turn to the stars.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 23 – Dec 21): Mastermind

You are cunning and calculated — a true mastermind. Your intellect has enabled you to take control of your destiny and gain the upper hand in your relationships.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 – Jan 19): You’re on Your Own, Kid

You are nostalgic and sentimental. Through introspection, you have gained resiliency and power.

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18): Question…?

Your analytical nature sometimes leads to self-loathing. You often ruminate on embarrassing moments or past mistakes until it becomes unbearable.

PISCES

(Feb 19 – Mar 20): Snow On The Beach

You have fallen into an all-encompassing love. While your previous relationships have been one-sided, your lover loves you with the same fierceness you feel for them.

ARIES

(Mar 21 – Apr 20): Midnight Rain

Your hunger for success sometimes means you must make challenging decisions, such as leaving your hometown or lover. However, your independence fuels your creativity.

TAURUS

(Apr 21 – May 20): Lavender Haze

You go to great lengths to protect the sacrality of your close relationships. You intensely love but fear that external criticism will destroy what you cherish most in your relationships.

GEMINI

(May 21 – June 21): Bejeweled

Throughout your life, people have tried to dim your light. But you don’t mind — you shine and sparkle despite others’ objections.

CANCER

(June 22 – July 22): Sweet Nothing

You find comfort in your close relationships with others. However, you fear being taken advantage of due to your success.

LEO

LEO (July 23 – Aug 21): Maroon

In the past, you’ve desired superficial relationships. However, you have learned to accept and welcome the complexities of love.

VIRGO

(Aug 22 – Sept 22): Anti-Hero

No sign is as anxious as a Virgo. At night you often worry about your appearance, relationships, and future.

LIBRA

(Sept 23 – Oct 22): Karma

You have learned to take pride in your accomplishments. Although people may try to sabotage your success, you are unbothered.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 – Nov 22): Vigilante Shit

No sign is as manipulative and vindictive as a Scorpio. While strangers find you intimidating, your friends know you to be protective and loyal.

This article is part of our humour section.