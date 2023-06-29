Horoscope: What WHMIS symbol are you based on your zodiac sign

By Valery Perez, Ramiro Bustamante Torres, June 29 2023—

Summer has begun but lab safety is still no joke! Some of you lucky capitalist icons managed to snatch a summer internship and have likely been working hard on your training for the position. Without fail, all of you would have done WHMIS 2015. Brush up on the WHMIS symbols by seeing which of your friends are more hazardous than others.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

All that overthinking needs no catalyst — for a sign that is constantly making themselves cry through overdramatic catastrophic thinking, “Self-reactive Substances” seem the most fitting.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

You are the moment that will literally take people’s breath away. As the “Aspiration” symbol, you are a menace to society and need to be stopped.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

An obsession with perfectionism often causes more harm than good. The micromanaging spirals out of control and irritates those around you — “Eye and Skin irritation” is your symbol.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Attempting to maintain equilibrium and people-pleasing has caused you to bury a lot and get a little too good at repressing. You’re one stubbed toe away from causing the apocalypse. Peace will not be an option — you are “Gasses Under Pressure.”

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

You are so up in everyone else’s business but never deal with your own, so much so that you’ve become an aggressive pollutant to all those around you. You should come with an “Environmentally Toxic” warning.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your lack of commitment but tunnel vision on not-so-important things has everyone around breaking out in hives and groaning as you ignore good-willed advice. You’re “Acute Toxicity” as these habits will most likely not ruin all your relationships, but will irritate most of them.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Wearing down the toughest piece of metal takes the most careful planning, which you’re good at, except when was the last time you felt an emotion? With your emotional constipation and driven plans, you’re “Skin/Eye corrosion and Corrosive to Metals.”

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Often thinking you’re not like other girls, quirky and unique, you assume you’re the biggest blessing and were put on this earth to make it a better place. Those around you think otherwise, you’re “Biohazardous Infectious Materials.”

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

A watered-down version of Virgos — you daydream about how things should be, but when they don’t go your way, you collapse. Dealing with you is like cutting up onions — you’re “Eye and Skin irritation” but with an exclamation point, indicating that you cause less serious health effects.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You could start a fire with a moist match and soggy wood. The smallest disturbance will extract the biggest reaction with your short fuse. Know that every Aries you meet should have an “Explosive Substances” label on them.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

For someone who says they stay in their lane, you have an awful lot of opinions on others. “Oxidizing materials” is the symbol for you, as you react to everyone else’s business and slowly coat them with your unwanted judgment.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

For a sign that often speaks before they think, usually leading to self-burns, the “Flammable” symbol should be attached to your forehead.

This article is part of our humour section.