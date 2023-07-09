What the signs are eating at the 2023 Calgary stampede

By Josie Simon, July 9 2023—

The 2023 Calgary Stampede has astrologers and foodies eagerly anticipating what culinary delights will appeal to each zodiac sign. Insider details reveal that Earth signs prefer comfort food, while fire signs crave spicy dishes. So, grab your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to chow down on the stars’ recommended Stampede cuisine!

Aries (March 21- April 19): Cheesy Korean Corn Dog

Aries love bold and adventurous food. The Cheesy Korean Corn Dog by Corndog King perfectly matches their fiery spirit with crispy batter, gooey cheese, spicy seasoning, and sweet sauce, creating a unique and exciting flavour.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Tiramisu Pineapple

For Taurus seeking comfort and indulgence, Drink From a Fruit’s Tiramisu Pineapple is the ideal dessert. Made with coffee, mascarpone cheese, and sponge cake and topped with fresh, juicy pineapple, this dessert is an explosion of heavenly flavours.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Holy Bao

Holy Bao by The Dumpling Hero effectively matches Geminis’ curious palate. The dish blends Chinese and Mexican flavours, showcasing crispy fish, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and spicy aioli sauce, satisfying Geminis’ eclectic flair, and craving for new experiences.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Mixed/Dirty Sodas

Covet Sips + Sweets’ Mixed/Dirty Sodas are sweet, nostalgic, and comforting, made with syrups, whipped cream, and marshmallows. Great for Cancers who enjoy sentimental moments and fond memories.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22): Fruit Loop Funnel Cake

Leading with boldness, Leos will crave Next Gen Concessions’ Fruit Loop Funnel Cake. Colourful Fruit Loops sweetly blend with fluffy funnel cake for a crowd-pleasing taste. The sugary batter perfectly mirrors their confident personality!

Virgo (Aug 23 -Sep 22): Ribeye Wagyu Steak

For Virgos who value quality and perfection, CR Austin’s Ribeye Wagyu Steak on a Bun is ideal. Made with prime beef, smoked Gouda, fresh tomatoes, and a crispy bun, it satisfies their desire for exquisite taste.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): Bacon Wrapped Pizza Dog

Libras will love the Bacon Wrapped Pizza Dog from Super Footlong Hotdogs. Topped with fresh tomatoes, oregano, and melted cheese, this hot dog provides a harmonious balance that caters to their social tendencies.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21): Poutine Colossal Onion

Scorpios’ passionate nature is complemented well by the Poutine Colossal Onion from Colossal Onion. Its crispy onion rings, delicious gravy, and cheese curds will satisfy their hunger and intensity.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21): Sweet Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Crepe

Sagittarians seeking something unique will adore Cookie Dough Stand’s Sweet Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Crepe. With cookie dough bites, cream cheese, and powdered sugar, this treat offers a blend of textures and flavours for a thrilling taste sensation.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19): Frosty Pink Lemonade Ice Cream

Capricorns love traditional and elegant food, and Summerland Soft Serve’s Frosty Pink Lemonade Ice Cream is a perfect fit. It caters perfectly to Capricorn’s refined taste with pure flavours and the finest ingredients.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18): Dunkaroos Mini Donuts

Aquarians are known to be unconventional, independent individuals with a unique outlook on life. The colourful and sweet Dunkaroos Mini Donuts by Cin City Mini Donuts cater to their unusual palate with a blend of nostalgic and new flavours.

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20): Quesabirria Ramen

Pisceans crave sensory experiences that transport them to new realms. Salt Spring Noodle Bar’s Quesabirria Ramen, with savoury broth and Mexican quesabirria tacos, is a unique fusion of Asian and Latin flavours that speaks to their adventurous soul.

Astrological signs aside, these tasty treaties are sure to hit the spot. Just make sure to bring your stretchy pants and a bib (you know, to catch all those delicious crumbs) and let your taste buds run wild. Bon appétit!

This article is part of our humour section.