Horoscopes: Need a new hobby? Try one of these

By Sheroog Kubur, September 8 2023—

Sometimes it feels like the world is moving too fast and you need a moment to settle down. Invest in some downtime by picking up a hobby, particularly something that will make people think “Wow, I didn’t realize that was a hobby.” If you’re looking for something to try, here’s what you can do based on your sign.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re always looking for a challenge, even when it seems like you’re in dire need of a break. Something like origami or paper engineering to create pop-ups would give you the space you need to create something fulfilling and original.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

As an appreciator of the arts, try creating your own soundtracks for different films or TV shows. Thinking about a film you recently watched and trying to match it up with songs in your arsenal or hunting around new sites to find something new that you might not have heard of will be a way to channel that musical affinity.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Take a seat outside and take a look at the world around you, particularly the people passing by. Are they in a rush? Are they walking alongside people? What kind of conversations are they having? People-watching is a cheap and easy way to take in the world around you and give you a newfound appreciation for the types of people that you pass by every single day.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

With a little bit of patience and time, you could probably become really good at lockpicking. Not saying that there’s any reason you need to learn how to pick locks, but it’s a hobby that requires the right skills and enough dedication.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Take all of the ticket stubs, unused stickers, cool flyers and price tags and compile them into one junk journal. Junk journaling is a hidden science — finding matching colours, figuring out how to organize everything and making it all look nice takes time. It’s not as formal as scrapbooking or standard journaling, allowing you to let go of the pressures of being perfect.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Video games can be expensive, but there is a wealth of online sites that offer digitized versions of old arcade games, including Pac-Man, Space Invaders, the original Donkey Kong games and more. Even if one isn’t your style, there are plenty more so don’t be afraid to experiment.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Satiate your creative spirit by trying to dive into worldbuilding. Develop your own alternative worlds complete with their own histories, biologies and geographies without feeling the pressure to transform them into a short story. No previous experience is required and the bounds are endless.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You’re always looking for an adventure, so what better way to do that than going on mini adventures around your town? Geocaching is the process of finding caches, or hidden stashes or objects. Just make an account, grab your phone and start hunting down the caches!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You like spending time at home and bookbinding is something you can start in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a couple sheets of paper and some thread and you can create notebooks to jot down all your deepest thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Cubing is something that comes in and out of style every couple of years, but you’ll never have any difficulty finding a Rubix cube. It’s something that takes a while to get into, but once you’re able to solve it, you can try beating your own record.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve always got a million things on your plate so what better way to wind down than to do something that requires following clear instructions — diamond painting or painting by numbers. Both don’t require much creative instinct and the only requirement is having a flat surface, so don’t be afraid to start creating.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Grab a deck of cards and start teaching yourself a couple of card tricks. It requires bringing together a couple of obscure skills but the pride of getting a trick right will be the kind of high you need when you want to step away from the chaos for a moment.

This article is part of our humour section.