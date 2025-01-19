Making the most of your commute 

By Leigh Patrick, January 19, 2025—

With classes returning so does the plight of commuting. Often consuming hours of our day, the commute to university can feel like a block of wasted time, leading to increased stress and overall frustration. Fed up with losing valuable time on the train, I’ve created a list to make the most of this period.

Turn on a podcast

Podcasts are an obvious choice, but their versatility is unmatched. Literature fans will love the Classic English Literature Podcast where the host dives into major texts from prose to poems. If you’d prefer an update on the news, check out The Daily. No matter what your vibe is, podcasts have it covered. You’ll be stunned at how fast the time flies while listening and who knows you might even learn something.

Try an audiobook

Audiobooks provide a delightful moment of relief from our day-to-day lives. With a library card and good headphones, you’ll never feel alone on your commute again. Libby, the library’s online app, has thousands of options from fantasy to memoir. Whether you flip on that movie-in-your-mind type of book or a self-help book read by your favourite celebrity, the possibilities are endless.

Be warned: it can be hard to put down the headphones once you start.

Plan your week

If you are anything like me and cannot just listen to something without doing some activity with your hands, take this time to plan out your week. Check your calendar for deadlines and even schedule that dentist appointment you’ve been avoiding. Create a to-do list that breaks down the most urgent tasks to the least. Spend time journaling your plans for the week and figure out what’s most important to accomplish and what will bring you joy this week. This results in a less chaotic schedule and lets you get to know yourself more intimately.

Read

There is nothing like a good book to make the time fly by. Whether it’s a book for pleasure or academic purposes, using this time otherwise spent doom scrolling to catch up on your reading will make you happier and less stressed. If you find lugging a physical book too heavy for your bag, don’t be afraid to turn to your device. Choose an eBook from your library, or explore newsletters like Gaunty Rundown or your favourite Substacks. There are options that cater to your every desire.

Train your brain

Using the morning commute to transition into your more critical thinking brain is a way to become the smartest you. Download Duolingo or another language learning app and spend thirty minutes practicing. If you’re driving yourself, turn on a language-learning podcast and let your brain do its thing. Open up the New Yorker word games, from the crossword to connections, you’ll engage critical thinking skills before classes, helping you retain information. You might even learn a new word, or several and be able to order your coffee in another language by the end of the semester (no guarantee anyone will understand you).

Study

Use your otherwise wasted time to study.

Review what’s on the class agenda for the day to prepare or review what you learned that day to lock in the information. Apps like Anki or Quizlet will let you review concepts and terminology. You can also be old school with paper flashcards. Review what you learned the day before and what you need to know for the next class. Whatever you choose, your future self will thank you for spending that time wisely.

Mindfulness

Yes, the train is loud, smelly and sticky. Buses are cramped and traffic makes us want to stay home never to brave the world again. Some mindfulness practices can change your perspective. Pay close attention to the world around you. How many people are wearing blue today? Compare how many people are wearing sneakers versus winter boots. Notice if there are more black vehicles or red vehicles that you pass. Spending time noticing the world around you lowers stress and puts you in the present moment. Instead of focusing on the time lost during your commute, take a moment to appreciate being present.

A long commute can be tough but turning it into a time for enjoyable rituals can make it productive and meaningful. With a little creativity, your commute can become one of the best parts of your day.