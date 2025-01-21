Your step-by-step guide to navigating the job application process

By Maggie Hsu, January 21 2025—

Navigating the job market and searching for a job or internship can be an overwhelming journey, but breaking it down into manageable steps and preparing yourself ahead of time can make the process more approachable. Whether this is your first full-time role, co-op placement or a change in industry, this guide will help you through the application process with confidence. Plus, we’ve included expert insights from a career advisor at the U of C’s Centre for Career and Personal Development (CCPD).

Step 1: Read the job description

The foundation of a strong application starts with understanding the job you’re applying for. Harrison Yeung from the CCPD emphasizes the importance of thoroughly analyzing job postings and highlighting the key skills and experiences employers are looking for.

“Scroll all the way to the bottom because that’s where the qualifications are,” Yeung advised. “Then circle back to the top where they give us the responsibilities [of the role].”

Job postings often include a long list of skills that employers are looking for in a candidate which can feel overwhelming and demoralizing if you read one skill that you don’t meet. Instead of trying to address every point, focus on patterns in these skills and prioritize the most important qualifications to ensure your application aligns with the employer’s needs from this role.

“This skill set or theme keeps popping up,” Yeung explained. “For example, if Python is mentioned multiple times, it’s likely a core requirement for the role.”

Step 2: Craft a tailored resume

Think of your resume as your personal marketing document. While it might seem easiest to make one resume that covers all of your skills and experiences to send to every single job with quantity taking priority over quality, it’s better to tailor your resume to each role in order to stand out.

“Not targeting the resume is probably the biggest pitfall a job seeker will run into,” Yeung warned. “If you send a general resume, employers won’t see how you meet their specific needs.”

It’s understandable that it can be very time consuming to create a resume for every single job. A tip Yeung has is to save time by creating an industry-focused resume. Using these industry specific resumes as a template, you can then go in to make small changes for each job, adding or tweaking bullet points to reflect the specific skills or experiences you identified in the previous step.

Also, don’t discount the value of your school work (projects, assignments and research), extracurricular activities or volunteer work. Did you take on a leadership role? What did you contribute? This coursework can highlight hands-on skills that you haven’t officially gained through a job.

Step 3: Writing a cover letter

While not every job asks for a cover letter, putting the time and effort into writing one can help you stand out as not everyone writes one. A well-crafted cover letter lets you elaborate on points that you couldn’t fit on your resume and shows your passion for the role.

“Instead of listing skills, share examples of how you used them in real-world scenarios,” Yeung explained, including examples like coordinating a fundraising campaign or managing a social media strategy.”

Step 4: Preparing for the interview

Congratulations! You booked the interview! Here’s your chance to make a strong impression.

Preparation is key here. “Know yourself and know the role. If you know what drives you and why you’re interested [in the role], it’s easier to connect your passion and skills to the role,” Yeung said.

Practice, practice, practice. Whether it’s having a friend mock interview you, recording yourself answering potential questions or writing down your answers, preparation helps you manage nerves and structure your responses.

Step 5: Making the most of your internship or job

You did it! You got the job!

How can you make the most of this opportunity? Once you’ve secured a role, especially an internship or co-op, focus on approaching this as a learning experience with valuable knowledge to gain.

“Do a job diary,” Yeung said. “Note what you’ve accomplished day by day. This helps you track achievements and articulate what you’ve gained. By the end of your term, you’ll have a clear record of achievements to add to your resume.”

This is also a great chance to network within the organization.

“Talk to people in other departments to make connections. When roles open up in those areas, you won’t be a stranger,” Yeung suggested.

By having these chats, you’ll gain an understanding of the company’s culture and values while establishing relationships that can help you stand out when it comes to applying for these jobs. This proactive approach can turn a temporary role into a stepping stone for future opportunities.

Supplementary tips: Using your network and resources available to you

Networking and leveraging available resources can expand your opportunities. LinkedIn is an invaluable tool if used effectively.

“Send personalized messages when connecting,” Yeung said. “Explain why you’re reaching out and be genuine in your request—ask for advice or a short meeting to learn more about their industry.”

Career fairs are another opportunity to connect with industry representatives but they can be difficult to navigate as there will be hundreds of others like you who are looking for the same roles as you. Yeung and the CCPD have advice for this too.

“Arrive early to avoid chaos and have quality conversations. Research which employers will be there and make a list of priorities [to visit],” said Yeung.

For first year students, start early and don’t wait until your final year to start thinking about what you want to do once school it’s done. CCPD is available for all students at all phases of their lives to provide guidance and advice and the earlier you start, the easier it is to intervene and make changes. But it’s definitely not too late for upper-year students and recent graduates.

“U of C doesn’t stop supporting their students after graduation. Alumni career services are available to help you find your path,” Yeung reminds new graduates who may be having troubles in their job search.

Starting a job search is intimidating but you’re not alone. Breaking down the process into these steps and knowing that resources to help are available to you can help you approach the process with more confidence.