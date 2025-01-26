The introvert’s guide to joining clubs

By Leigh Patrick, January 26 2025—

At the start of every semester, a daunting task looms. A side quest many introverted students avoid. The mission? Joining a club. It might seem easier to stick to lectures and retreat to your room, but clubs offer connections that even the most reserved students need. Clubs broaden your horizons, open doors to opportunities and foster lasting—or semester-long—friendships.

This quest, though intimidating, is one of the most rewarding adventures you can embark on in university. Whether you’re pursuing a hobby, developing a new skill or meeting people who just seem to get you, the rewards are worth the effort. While the bustling club fair may have felt overwhelming, there are plenty of introvert-friendly ways to find the group that’s right for you!

The mindset

Before diving into the world of clubs, it’s important to approach the journey with the right mindset. No successful quest begins without preparation. Start by making a list of things that interest you. Have you always wanted to learn sign language? There’s a club for that. Do you love anime? There’s a club for that. Do you have a burning desire to learn about journalism and write for a well-established newspaper? There’s a club for that too.

Identify your interests and explore the university’s club directory on the student union website. This builds a strong foundation for your journey and helps you connect with others who share your interests.

Now that you have your list, adopt a mantra you can rely on when attending a meet-up. Be it: “I can do hard things,” or “I belong here.” A positive affirmation can push you through the tallest mountain, densest forest, or icebreaker games and small talk. Remind yourself that it’s normal to feel nervous, everyone does at first. It will get easier and eventually, you’ll have repeated your mantra so much you’ll believe it.

The first meeting

You’ve picked your club and armed yourself with your mantra. Now the next challenge awaits. The first meeting. Think of lighthearted jokes or easy topics to share and questions to ask those around you, like why they joined the club or what they enjoy most about it. People often enjoy sharing their experiences and this can naturally spark a conversation.

You wouldn’t go into a battle distracted so don’t let yourself be distracted now. Put away the headphones and your phone to stay present. While these comforts may feel familiar, they make it harder to engage with others and for them to engage with you. Try giving a warm smile to the people around you. Even if you feel nervous, this can encourage others to approach you.

Set small, achievable goals to feel successful, no matter how the first event goes. Maybe your goal is to speak to one person or stay for the entire event. If staying feels overwhelming, aim for 10 minutes and try to extend that time in future meetings. Meeting personal goals helps you build trust with yourself and feel accomplished. Remember, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Every step counts.

Ease into it

You can’t expect to complete an epic quest all in one go. Attend meetings at your own pace and ease into participation. Start small, perhaps attending one event or helping out minimally, so the process feels more manageable.

Monitor your energy levels during this adventure. Since social interactions can be draining, balance club activities with downtime to stay engaged.

While joining a club may feel like venturing into unfamiliar and terrifying territory, it’s an opportunity to stretch your boundaries in a supportive space. By easing in, staying true to your interests and giving yourself grace, you can find a community that feels like home. The goal isn’t to change who you are but to embrace opportunities that enrich your university experience.