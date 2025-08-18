Calgary Fringe Festival 2025 hosts Calgarian improv group The Kinkonauts

By Hannah Caparino, August 18 2025—

The Kinkonauts return to Calgary Fringe Festival with their hit, Wuthering Frights, a gothic inspired improv show that pulls on tropes that any viewer will find all too familiar. The improv group established their place as a fringe festival staple by curating one of a kind stories that are filled with laughs and eccentricity.

Like every improv show, the cast ask for prompts from the audience as they begin to form their story and plot. After hearing a wide range of options, the troupe landed on setting their story in the sewers, with a brewing conflict between bilingual and single language folks. The show was dubbed “Bilingual Sewers” and focused on the forbidden love story of William and Desdemona and their quest to bridge the gap between language differences.

The show begins with an improvised poem, providing a brief overview of the plot establishing the characters and the setting. Andy Stefanato directs the show and stars as Desdomona, a determined girl who defies her father to be with her true love. Milo Sinclair plays William opposite Stefanato, William can be described as her romantic partner that would move heaven and earth to be with Desdemona, despite her father’s disapproval. The lovers sneak away but are separated by a storm and need to navigate the sewers where they encounter the bilingual folks of the sewers.

Hot on Desdemona’s tail is Desdemona’s controlling father, played by Rob Janowski. Desdemona’s father holds a secret from his daughter, as he is the one person that can speak four languages through the Rosetta Stone and holds power over all citizens above the ground. Like in many instances of gothic literature, ghosts are present in the show as Kelsey Schoen, Desdemona’s mother, haunts Janowski for her death. Down in the sewers Brian Gashgarian plays a man that aids Desdemona in her journey through the sewers while she looks around for William. Gashgarian plays an endearing character, constantly switching between English and French as his way of identifying with the sewer citizens.

The entire cast finds ways to be involved whether that be acting as props, providing sound effects and more. The plot reaches its climax as William and Desdemona reunite, the reunion is strained because William is held captive by an elusive witch and Desdemona’s father interferes. Audiences watch as William and Desdemona fight for their love as the sewer collapses due to a storm rumbling above the ground. In the escape, Desdemona’s father sacrifices himself and the two lovers leave with the Rosetta Stone.

The show wraps up as Desdemona and William live free f rom her father’s authority and with the ability to share language with everyone, bridging the conflict between the bilingual folks of the sewers and the single language speaking people. The Kinkonaut troupe put on a brilliant show that was fueled by ridiculous antics and hilarious characters. Each cast member put all their energy in providing the audience with a memorable show that was fun and enjoyed by all. Information about The Kinkonauts can be found on their website and details about the Calgary Fringe Festival can be found here.