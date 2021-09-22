What section should you volunteer for at the Gauntlet based on your zodiac sign?

By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, September 22 2021—

Looking to volunteer with us? The stars might be able to point you in the right direction!

Virgo

(August 22 – September 22)

You should try the News or Lifestyle sections. As an earth sign, you are here to get the facts and the news section is just that. As a perfectionist, I know you have tips on how to get your life together and in the lifestyle section, you can share them with everyone.

Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

For you, the Humour or Arts & Culture sections are the best. As an air sign and one of the most social signs, both of these sections work well for you. On one hand, your witty jokes will be perfect to write a quick piece like “Top 10 Most Embarrassing Moments on Campus.” On the other hand, by showing up to new events happening like concerts or art shows, you will give an exemplary review to bring in the crowd.

Scorpio

(October 23 – November 22)

Try out the Lifestyle or Sports sections. Always one of the best dressed, you can write an article giving fashion tips with a list of Dos and Don’ts for first dates. You’re also no stranger to the field of competition so you would excel at writing reviews for upcoming sports events.

Sagittarius

(November 23 – December 21)

Give a shot at the Opinions or News sections. A fire sign never runs out of thoughts and you would have the hottest takes for the opinions section. Interviews are where you thrive by asking the hard questions so you can get the story your readers deserve.

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 20)

I divine that Visuals or Voices would be something for you. You have an eye for the finer things in life so taking a picture or putting together a graphic for the visuals team is something you could try. You’re also aware of all that is around you so getting your voice heard can be something you should do — your experiences might help others.

Aquarius

(January 21 – February 19)

For an Aquarius, the Voices or Science and Technology sections could be your forte. As one of the most unique signs, you are exposed to the most interesting facets of life and it would be enlightening to read all about them. With your third eye on the future, writing about the breakthroughs in science would be in your skillset.

Pisces

(February 20 – March 20)

The best sections for you are Lifestyle or News. You are keenly aware of your emotions so you have figured out ways to work them out and keep an eye on your mental health. As a lifestyle writer, you can share what you’ve learned and what steps others can take to get help or just maintain a healthy set of habits. You are very empathetic to others so you seeing injustice happening or major decisions being made while those impacted are unaware gets to you. The news section will be your spotlight to bring those issues to light.

Aries

(March 21 – April 20)

For the ram of the zodiac, the News or Opinions sections are perfect for you. Getting the latest scoop takes the tenacity of a fire sign. Not fearing their opinions to be heard takes the will of a ram. Both of these sections are in your domain.

Taurus

(April 21 – May 20)

Two great sections for you are Science and Technology or Sports. Being straightforward and upfront of the facts is good for the science section and remaining grounded in a heated match or game will be needed for the sports section.

Gemini

(May 21 – June 21)

Opinions or Humour. The chatty sign has thoughts and opinions that need to be heard so why not try the Opinions section? Also, a very sociable sign you can lighten the mood with a few jokes or some dry humour and try your hand at the Humour section.

Cancer

(June 22 – July 22)

For this water sign, Voices or News sections are where it’s at for you. The power of emotions can make a piece an amazing work. In the Voices section, you can explore your experiences and share them with an audience who can benefit from them. Much like Pisces, injustice is something that salts your crab so getting that interview or exposing the shadowy deals occurring would be something you could do.

Leo

(July 23 – August 21)

Who else could excel at these two — Arts & Culture or Visuals sections — if not you, Leo? As the lion of the zodiac, you are well aware of who is in the limelight and you can write reviews that will have readers pulled in and wishing they were there with you. You know what can also grab everyone’s attention, so by helping the visuals section you can get that perfect, golden ratio photograph that looks like a renaissance piece.

This article is part of our humour section.