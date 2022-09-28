What I eat in a day: Non-denominational person autumn

By Ava Zardynezhad, September 28 2022—

It’s finally fall again and time for my favourite season of the year — pumpkin spice season. Get ready to go to flavour town with me as I take you through every meal I have in a day.

Breakfast: Pumpkin spice latte and toast

This breakfast option is a fall classic. Whether I make it at home or buy it on the go, the pumpkin spice latte is a quintessential contributor to non-denominational person autumn for me. Of course, I always make sure to add a piece of whole wheat toast for some long-lasting carbs and maybe some eggs or yogurt for protein.

Snack: Veggies and pumpkin spice hummus

Western pallets have proven that plain hummus just doesn’t cut it. You’ve heard of beetroot hummus, spinach hummus and chocolate hummus, now get ready to take your tastebuds for a ride with pumpkin spice hummus. Y’all already know how important it is to me to have the opportunity to be festive and celebrate my culture.

Lunch: Pumpkin spice spam musubi

Once rationed war meat, now a delicacy, you can get pumpkin spice spam at the store every fall after the world ate up the limited edition product in 2019. If I’m feeling really festive, what I do is I spice up my glaze and I’m set for a whole other world of flavour.

Snack: Pumpkin spice kale chips

Kale chips? Boreing. Pumpkin spice kale chips? Now we’re getting somewhere.

Dinner: Pumpkin spice Kraft Dinner

Whether you call it mac and cheese or good, old, reliable KD, Kraft Dinner is a Canadian staple. But instead of having the same boring cheese flavour every night, I choose to bring fall to my dinner table by swapping the regular box of KD for a pumpkin spice one. You can tell, I’m really committed to making something amazing for dinner.

Dessert: Pumpkin spice gouda with crackers

Dutch dairy farmers of yesteryears are turning over in their graves because of this little number, but here in North America, we have standards to uphold. I like to finish my night with the bourgeoisie touch of a charcuterie board. The star of the show — pumpkin spice gouda.

Feel free to try some of these creations on your own time. You won’t regret it.

This article is part of our humour section.