What your favourite holiday treat says about you

By Josie Simon, December 15 2022—

Many of us have tried different holiday treats throughout our lives, but what does your favourite treat say about you?

Sugar Cookies

People often describe you as clingy and irritating. You smell bad and fear growing old.

Gingerbread Cookies

You are a proud Nickelback fan and often dream of marrying Chad Kroeger. You will receive good news in ten days.

Mandel Bread

You spend much of your free time thinking about the Barbie cinematic universe. Your friends are concerned about your shopping addiction.

Peppermint Bark

You enjoy lying and manipulating your friends and family. You overachieve in academics to hide your insecurities.

Halva

You are an avid Swiftie experiencing academic burnout. Try seeking support from your family and friends.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

You’re a free spirit with a fear of commitment. Your dream of being a professional wrestler will come to fruition in the new year.

Buttered Rum Cake

You are a natural-born pop-star. Fame and fortune are in your future.

Chocolate Babka

Your lack of confidence is preventing you from achieving your goals. During the next full moon, a new opportunity will present itself.

Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)

You are highly competitive and embrace change. People find you irresistible and seductive.

Eggnog

You recently developed class consciousness after reading the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. You crave adventure and chaos.

Upside-Down Fruit Cake

You were Julius Caesar in a past life. If you were a bug, you’d be a flea.

Candy Canes

Your obsession with Hello Kitty and Lana Del Rey is concerning. In 2043 you will become the prime minister of Canada.

This article is part of our humour section.