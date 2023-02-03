Horoscope: Mottos for the signs

By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, February 3 2022—

What catchphrase does each sign say whenever things are tough or as a coping mechanism?

AQUARIUS

(January 20–February 18):

“____ is a social construct.”

PISCES

(February 19–March 20):

“This is what dreams are made of.”

ARIES

(March 21–April 19):

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

TAURUS

(April 20–May 20):

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

GEMINI

(May 21–June 20):

“Don’t worry, your secret is safe with me.”

CANCER

(June 21–July 22):

“Please, be gentle with me.”

LEO

(July 23–August 22):

“The world is my oyster.”

VIRGO

(August 23–September 22):

“Working hard or hardly working?”

LIBRA

(September 23–October 22):

“A slay a day keeps the flop away.”

SCORPIO

(October 23–November 21):

“I don’t kiss and tell.”

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22–December 21):

“Live every day like it could be your last.”

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 19):

“Broke people should never laugh!” — Nicki Minaj

This article is part of our humour section.