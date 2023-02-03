Horoscope: Mottos for the signs
By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, February 3 2022—
What catchphrase does each sign say whenever things are tough or as a coping mechanism?
AQUARIUS
(January 20–February 18):
“____ is a social construct.”
PISCES
(February 19–March 20):
“This is what dreams are made of.”
ARIES
(March 21–April 19):
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
TAURUS
(April 20–May 20):
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
GEMINI
(May 21–June 20):
“Don’t worry, your secret is safe with me.”
CANCER
(June 21–July 22):
“Please, be gentle with me.”
LEO
(July 23–August 22):
“The world is my oyster.”
VIRGO
(August 23–September 22):
“Working hard or hardly working?”
LIBRA
(September 23–October 22):
“A slay a day keeps the flop away.”
SCORPIO
(October 23–November 21):
“I don’t kiss and tell.”
SAGITTARIUS
(November 22–December 21):
“Live every day like it could be your last.”
CAPRICORN
(December 22–January 19):
“Broke people should never laugh!” — Nicki Minaj
This article is part of our humour section.