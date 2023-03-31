What I eat in a day: Finals edition

By Ava Zardynezhad, March 31 2023—

Having a balanced eating schedule during finals season is imperative to the functioning and performance of students. So, in hopes of leading by example, here’s a list of things I eat in a day when I have finals.

Breakfast

Because I spend most of the early hours of the morning diligently studying, I don’t wake up early enough for breakfast. So, we’re gonna skip this meal.

Snack

Staying hydrated is so important, especially when you’re busy. So I make sure to fill up my water bottle at the beginning of the day — and then promptly leave it in the kitchen and forget about it for the rest of the day.

Lunch

I usually like to go for a light lunch when I’m studying. Since I’ve vowed to spend my day at the TFDL until I finish studying all the lectures that I skipped after writing the midterm, I will be on campus. But, I don’t really like most of the food options on campus, so I will probably end up eating Korean BBQ and I will immediately pass out from the sheer amount of energy deficit I put my body through to digest all that fatty meat and rice.

Snack

Because I fell asleep earlier, I will have to settle for coffee for my afternoon snack. The caffeine, mixed with my already debilitating anxiety, will lead to a massive emotional breakdown in the middle of the sixth floor of the TFDL. If you saw me there — no you didn’t.

Dinner

Being a student in the middle of exam season means I haven’t done groceries in a while — and that hardly has to do with the fact that it’s the middle of exam season. I will settle for a pack of instant ramen noodles. I’ll want to fry an egg for a bit of protein, but the float test will fail me since I haven’t bought new eggs since December.

Second Dinner

All this studying and stress will inevitably make me hungry again, so I will need a second dinner. This time I really don’t have anything left in the kitchen, so Domino’s delivery has to do.

Third Dinner

At this point, it’s 3 a.m, I have cried at least six times since I woke up for the day and nothing is going as planned. I will have another two — four — slices of pizza.

I wish you all a happy finals season. May you be better fed than I will during these trying times.

This article is part of our humour section.