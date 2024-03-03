2024 SU general election supplement

It’s that time of year again when you pass walls filled with blown-up banners and posters — you may have even gotten approached by candidates or walked by Mac Hall and wondered what was going on in the South Courtyard. Working at the Gauntlet, we get to see what the Students’ Union (SU) does for students through a different lens. But it wasn’t long ago when we were also unaware of why the SU matters or what they even do. If that’s you, think about every time you’ve wondered why things are the way they are at the university or wished something could change within your faculty — that’s where the SU comes in.

The SU is here to advocate for student needs on a myriad of different levels — within your faculty heads, the university, municipal, provincial and even federal. As issues continue to arise — from food insecurity, tuition increases and cuts to our education — it is essential that students vote for the candidates that they feel best represent what they want for their education.

In this year’s election, students enrolled in the Winter 2024 semester have the chance to cast their votes and make sure their voices are heard. During the reading break, the Gauntlet conducted interviews with many candidates to learn more about their platform and why they’re running. We’ve also included our thoughts on their platforms.

The Gauntlet‘s print magazine version of this SU supplement is out on stands for those who want to see our endorsements and play an SU-theme bingo game during this election season. Regardless of our own opinions, please always do your own research on the candidates and what they want to do for you. Running for the SU takes a lot of courage so we wish all candidates the best of luck.

Voting opens on March 5 at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. on March 7. Students can vote online through their MyUofC Student Centre portal or at polling stations located in MacEwan Student Centre, Science Theatres and TFDL.

— Julieanne Acosta, Editor-in-Chief

President

VP Academic

VP External

VP Internal

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Science

Cumming School of Medicine

Haskayne School of Business

Schulich School of Engineering

School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape

Faculty of Kinesiology

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Social Work

Board of Governors – Student-at-Large

Senate

The following positions have no candidates and will not appear on the 2024 SU general election ballot:

Faculty of Nursing representative

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine representative

Werklund School of Education Faculty representative