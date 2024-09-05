FROSH 2024: Clubs to join at the U of C

By Marvellous Chukwukelu, September 5 2024—

The switch from an often compact secondary schooling environment to a sprawling university environment can be daunting. Leaving behind friends and classmates you have known for years with practical strangers coming from all around the world means that students need to forge new social relationships in an often intimidating environment. Fortunately, clubs are a gateway to forging these new relationships.

Ninety per cent socializing, 10 per cent bouldering — U of C’s Bouldering Club (@ucboulder) is a great way for people who love physical activity to stay active even during Calgary’s famously bitter winter. With outdoor bouldering in the summer and wall bouldering when the temperatures drop, this club features a mix of experienced and amateur boulders and will be a great way to tap into a non-traditional fitness community at U of C.

Of course, not everyone finds the appeal in recreational physical activity. If you are looking for a fun socializing opportunity that requires less effort, the BoardGames club presents an opportunity to look away from the screen and delve into interesting board games that are not Monopoly (@ucboardgames).

There are also a myriad of clubs that not only provide the opportunity to build relationships but provide a platform for professional development. The Women In Cyber Security Club is a perfect example, allowing their members to connect with each other while providing peer and industry support to members as they further their career in cybersecurity (@wicys.uofc). The National Society of Black Engineers is also a new-kid-on-the-block club that similarly provides Black students entering Schulich an opportunity to connect with one another (@nsbeucalgary).

For those looking to improve their speaking skills, the U of C Toastmasters Club meets regularly to allow members practice their speaking skills in a low stress environment before replicating lessons learned where necessary (@uofctoastmasters). On the other hand, if you are already an adept speaker, the U of C Debate Society is always looking for more members to join their eclectic team (@ucds.debate).

Exploring your creative side remains an important part of the university experience. If you are interested in doing so through writing, Nod Magazine is opening up submissions for Issue 30 soon (@nodmagazine). The Fireworks Arts Journal also accepts pieces whose lengths are up to 1000 words, publish monthly, and provide valuable feedback for the pieces (@thefireworkartsjournal). And if you are not the fiction/poetry kind of writer, the Gauntlet is always looking for volunteers to help keep U of C students up with the stories that affect them (@gauntletuofc).

Of course this list isn’t exhaustive. With almost 300 clubs including a myriad of religious ones such as; Sikh Students Association (@ssauofc), Muslim Students Association (@msaucalgary), and Loveworld Christian Fellowship (@blwcan.uofc) — and cultural clubs — such as African-Caribbean Students Association (@acsauofc), and the Indian Students Association (@isa_ucalgary) — there is a community for everyone here on campus, and we at the Gauntlet hope that this little guide helps you find yours.

More clubs can be found on the Club Hub website.