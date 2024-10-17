Parking at the University of Calgary

By Maggie Hsu and Maham Fatima, October 17 2024–

Finding the perfect parking spot on campus can seem like half the battle in getting to class, especially with the variety of options and costs involved. Whether you’re looking for a convenient semester permit that allows you to be consistent and park in the same lot every day, an affordable daily rate for the days you only have to be on campus for an hour or two or an off-campus alternative that’s free, it’s important to know what each parking option offers. This guide breaks down the key parking choices on campus to help students find the most suitable option based on your budget, schedule and location needs

Semester permit options — pricey but reliable

McMahon Stadium

McMahon’s outdoor parking is more affordable but farther from campus. While saving you some money, it can be inconvenient and a bit chilly during the crisp autumn mornings and winter days. It’s particularly a pain if you oversleep your alarm and are running late for class. The walk to campus is a bit of a trek but you can use your UPASS to take the bus or train to campus.

Parking is available on both the east and west side of the stadium, providing you an option for whether you want to park closer to the train or park closer to the west side of campus, bringing you closer to Craigie Hall and Kines.

The semester passes are sold out for the year but passes for the east side of McMahon are available for sale starting on Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. — you can buy a pass for $50 on the U of C parking website.

Lot 10

Slightly closer to campus, Lot 10 offers outdoor parking that costs around $100 less than the covered Arts Parkade. It’s a five-minute walk to Kines and a six-minute walk to MacHall. Priced at $494 per semester this year, it’s a popular lot that sells out quickly and is currently sold out for the year.

If you are hoping to get a pass for next year, be sure to check back on the website near the beginning of August to get the exact dates for when parking permits go on sale.

Arts Parkade

This parking lot is the most convenient but pricey at $600 per semester. It’s ideal for winter, offering quick access to buildings. The Arts building is on the top floors and it’s close to campus buildings like Craigie Hall.

Daily and hourly rates — perfect for less frequent drivers

Daily rate parking is the perfect option for students who don’t have class every day of the week or were unable to buy semester passes. These lots are indicated by green signs and parking can be paid for through the ParkedIn App. You can set up an account, attach your license plate and credit card information for quick and convenient payment on your way to class so you don’t have to stop at a machine.

Lots 10, 11 and 32 all cost $9 per day and are conveniently located near major campus landmarks. Lot 10 and 11 are on the north side of campus, close to the Olympic Oval, Kines and MacHall, all a five-minute walk away. Lot 32 is located on the south end of campus, providing easy access to Haskayne and Education which are both a five-minute walk away. Sciences are close to Lot 32 as well, all about a 8-minute walk to get to your classes in these buildings.

The Arts parkade offers daily payment as well. Again, with the perk of covered parking, the cost of $11 per entry reflects that luxury which could be a blessing during those heavy snow days, saving you some energy in clearing snow off your car after a long day of classes.

McMahon Stadium also offers a daily fare as well, combined with access to the C-Train station, this is the most economical daily parking option at just $5 to park and ride.

The added bonus of these daily lots that offer the flexibility is you can plan your commute home as well. Getting out of campus during rush hour between the hours of 3 P.M. and 4 P.M. from Lot 32 is a bit of a greater challenge than Lots 10 and 11. This is something to consider when looking for parking before classes as well.

Hourly lots can be pricey as they average around $5 per hour charge with a daily maximum of $22.50. These lots are more suitable for short stays like attending a quick club meeting on campus or emergencies like running desperately late for an exam or important lab. Parking under and in front of MacHall is priced at $6 per hour with a daily maximum of $24.

Off-campus options

A great choice for students who don’t mind a bit of a walk in favour of free parking is Brentwood Station. This lot offers free parking after 10 A.M. on weekdays so you have the option to park near the south end of the station to make a walk towards EEEL, ICT and the engineering buildings or you can park closer to the stairs to take the train to University Station with your UPASS. Since this lot is popular and can fill up, having a backup plan is a good idea.

Calgary Transit also offers you the option to park in a reserved parking spot. These designated spots are reserved from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays. These spots are usually used by professionals that commute downtown but if you live far from campus, you can reserve yourself a spot either at Brentwood Station or at a station closer to where you live so you can commute to campus more easily. This option will cost you around $87.50 per month plus GST and you can register using Calgary Transit’s website. However, as mentioned, this is a popular option for commuters working downtown so you might get waitlisted for one of these spots.

Navigating parking on campus doesn’t have to be a hassle if you’re familiar with the options. Whether you opt for the consistency of a parking permit, the flexibility of daily or hourly rates or the cost-saving benefits of off-campus parking, there’s something to fit every student’s needs. Planning and considering factors like proximity, cost and the weather can make all the difference in ensuring you get to school on time and stress-free.