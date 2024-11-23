Calgary Hidden Gems: The Hidden Gem

By Isabella Franco Salazar, November 23 2024—

Kensington is an incredibly trendy neighbourhood in Calgary with a variety of cafes, activities and shops to visit. However, with so many options, we can’t let The Hidden Gem remain hidden. Located just underneath the Rozelle Collective and the Kensington Florist, The Hidden Gem Local Market peaks out, just waiting to be explored.

This daily market is home to over 90 different local artisans and vendors with permanent booths set up inside. With art, jewelry, candy, toys, self-care products, antiques, gems, decor and so much more, you can find something for everyone. It is the perfect place to find personal gifts for yourself and loved ones or just take an afternoon to have a really fun browse.

Some of my favourite local businesses within The Hidden Gem are the Makers Medley Studio, Crazy Nailism and Friends and Gems. Makers Medley Studio produces and sells all things 3D printed from figurines to fidget toys and decor. Crazy Nailism makes beautiful, reusable hand-painted press-on nails. And last but not least, Friends and Gems sells crystals, tarot cards, incense and jewelry. These are just a few of the many unique items you can find within the market.

As mentioned above, all of the included vendors are small local businesses. Visiting this market is an incredible opportunity to step away from big chain stores and companies and support the creative minds in our community. During this time of mass overconsumption and exploitation of workers, it is important to encourage smaller vendors who do what they love, pay their workers fairly and help keep money within the local economy. The existence of continuously thriving small businesses also allows for a better sense of community as it brings people together to support each other and appreciate these beautiful creations. Multiple times a month The Hidden Gem will have activities for all, like weekend market nights with later closing times, live music in the square and even participation in larger Kensington activities like the recent Halloween Pup Crawl.

Feel free to make a day out of it with friends, family and pets, as the market is pet friendly, and enjoy the many other wonders of the Kensington neighbourhood.

If you are interested in branching out with your own business, The Hidden Gem is currently accepting new vendors under these specific categories: Men’s products, woodworkers, leather workers, kids/teens’ products, unique products and sublimation. If that is you, you can get in contact through their email: thehiddengemkensington@gmail.com