Do you want your research published?: Undergraduate research journals to submit your work to 

By Maggie Hsu, December 1 2024—

At one point or another during your university career, you will propose a research project as a class assignment. In most cases, you will be asked to carry out this research as the final product of your course for a grade. But if you’ve ever found that the time constraints didn’t allow you to fully deep dive into the topic, it might be worth your time to take your research to the next level and submit your paper for publication.

The presumption is that published academic research papers are credentials solely for tenured professors however, there are several undergraduate journals that welcome submissions from undergrads. They vet your work through a peer-rewiewing process which exposes you to the opportunities to learn to work with reviewers and editors that constructively critique your work to ensure it’s ready for publishing.

Every journal has its criteria for what it looks for but if accepted, you can flex the fact that you have published research in an academic journal on your resume, LinkedIn or at your next social gathering. Beyond the new fun fact under your belt, publishing an academic paper is a great way to start building your higher education network as you will likely find others that either have the same research interests as you or a shared passion for research, in general.

Here are some journals that you, as an undergraduate, can submit your work to get published:

The Motley

The Motley Undergraduate Journal is a student-run journal that works with the Department of Communication, Media and Film Studies to showcase the work of students under these departments. Research published under this journal has ranged from exploring critical analyses of representation in journalism, queer politics, media and communication of science, indigenous media, pop culture and so much more.

Having recently launched their Fall 2024 issue, you can check out their Instagram account linked above. They are also accepting submissions for their upcoming issue until January 6, 2025 so there’s still time to get your work published.

ARIEL: A Review of International English Literature

ARIEL is a quarterly journal that focuses on critical and scholarly study of English literature with readers and subscribers from over fifty countries. ARIEL has published articles from a huge range of topics including but not limited to postcolonial studies, decolonization, displacement and diaspora studies and cultural and cross-cultural translation. When vetting submissions, their editorial staff looks for a set criterion from authors of which you can find on their website.

If you believe your work meets the criteria, ARIEL accepts rolling submissions.

Canadian Journal of Undergraduate Research (CJUR)

CJUR operates out of UBC and are a student-led, peer-reviewed journal that allows submissions from undergrads from all across the country. They accept submissions on a rolling basis through which your manuscript then undergoes a lengthy review process before it is accepted to begin the peer-review process. CJUR publishes two to three times a year but publishes digitally online as manuscripts are ready. They accept a variety of submissions ranging from STEM related original research to book reviews.

You can find more information about what their submission requirements are and how to submit through their website.

These are just a few examples of journals you can submit your work to for publishing. The U of C library offers a comprehensive list of journals it hosts that you can explore and see if your research fits under that specific journal’s breadth of work it puts out.

Worst case scenario, if neither of these lists are what you’re looking for, you can start your own journal that you believe can be beneficial to furthering your area of research interest or other undergraduates in your faculty. The Libraries and Cultural Resources team has a comprehensive guide on how to start your own peer-reviewed scholarly journal.

Ultimately, your research, no matter how obscure or unoriginal you may think it is, your perspective could help contribute or inspire someone to pursue their own research. The academic community always welcomes new voices and ideas so your work will be valued by one person.