A Winter Wonderland: Things to do in Calgary this December

By Hailey Schopper, December 2 2024—

Although December means final exams for students, it is also important to take a break, and this article outlines some of the many events happening this December.

Skate with Santa

On Dec. 8 from 12–5 p.m., the Olympic Oval is hosting a Skate with Santa event, put on by the Alumni Association open to students, alumni, and the public. Admission is $7 plus skate and helmet rentals if you do not have your own, but alumni get in for free with a non-perishable food bank donation!

Nutcracker

Another event held right here on campus in the University Theatre is the Jeunesse Classical Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker, which will be held from Dec. 6–8. Showtimes are 2:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. This event is open to people of all ages, and students with a valid student ID can get in for a reduced rate. Tickets can be purchased on the University of Calgary Theatre website.

Ernest Manning High School Music Winter Concert

UCalgary’s University Theatre Services will also be hosting Ernest Manning High School’s annual Music Winter Concert on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Their program mixes classical and contemporary music to create an experience everyone will enjoy. This event is open to all ages and also has a reduced rate for students with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased on the University of Calgary Theatre website.

Calgary Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss

If you are looking to get off campus, the Calgary Hitmen are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Currently, tickets are averaging around $40 and of course, you will need to bring a teddy bear to be donated to one of over 50 organizations such as the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Lions Festival of Lights

One way to get into the holiday spirit is by checking out a local light display such as the 38th annual Lions Festival of Lights. It opened on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. and will feature hot chocolate, cookies, ice sculptures and fireworks; their grand opening will be accepting food bank donations. The display is set up on the Confederation Park Golf Course and can be viewed along 14th Street.

Servus Tube Park

For those seeking a little more adventure this December check out the Servus Tube Park located at WinSport. The park plans to open in mid-December. Updated pricing has not come out yet but as of last year, it cost $25 dollars plus an additional $10 for a helmet rental if you do not have your own.

Remember, while December is a stressful month for us students, it is important to take a break from the library and enjoy all the events December has to offer!