A guide to the upcoming holiday markets that will get anyone into the festive spirit

By Hannah Caparino, November 30 2024—

Calgary has a number of holiday markets that host a variety of activities that will get you in the mood for some holiday cheer. From downtown markets at the BMO Centre to local outdoor fairs, there will be a variety of vendors, food, games and more. Here’s a guide on the biggest holiday markets in Calgary and the surrounding area to serve your local holiday shopping needs and festivities.

The Inglewood Holiday Night Market (Nov. 29–30)

The 2024 Inglewood Holiday Market will include an indoor market to showcase live entertainment and present vendors selling locally made goods and crafts. Located at The Quonset at the Crossroads Market, attendees can find gifts that are perfect for the holidays!

Spruce Meadows (Nov. 29–Dec. 1)

Presented by Telus, Spruce Meadows will host an International Christmas Market and feature over 300 vendors, dining experiences and special visits with Santa and his reindeer. Tickets are available for purchase on the Spruce Meadows website.

Little Modern Market (Nov. 30, Dec. 7)

Located at the FAC Deerfoot Campus, this market offers jewellery, ceramics and baked goods. Entry is free, with the option to donate to the Love for Lewiston Foundation or the Calgary Food Bank.

University District (Nov. 28, Dec. 5)

The U/D Night Market – Holiday Edition will have two nights of holiday festivities, including live music and a tree-lighting ceremony. Entrance to the market is free and the District will also be home to a skating rink with a skate shack for on-site skate rentals.

Market Collective Holiday Markets (Dec. 6–8, 13–15)

In Hall D of the BMO Centre, The Market Collective will include workshops and performances to entertain all visitors. Visitors can expect to see artists, vintage apparel vendors and more at this all-inclusive market. Children 12 and under are eligible for free admission and admission for adults is $7.

Once Upon a Christmas (Nov. 30, Dec. 7–8, 14–15, 21–22)Heritage Park will be hosting their annual “Once Upon a Christmas” event, including indoor and outdoor activities like wagon rides and Santa visits. Visitors can explore the grounds and the Christmas market in an immersive space that will create wonderful memories. Tickets can be found on the Heritage Park website.

Authentically Indigenous (Nov. 30–Dec. 1)

ATB presents the Indigenous Holiday Market which will feature artwork made by Indigenous artists. Daily admission is $5 or there is the option for an $8 weekend pass while children 12 and under are free. The event can be found at the Kerby Center Gym in downtown Calgary.

Banff Christmas Market (Nov.29–Dec. 1, Dec. 6–8)

Located at the historic Banff Heritage Train Station, The Banff Christmas Market will ensure everyone can get into the holiday spirit with music, vendors and an outdoor fire pit. Tickets are available for pre-purchase on their website.

Granary Road’s Christmas Market (Nov. 30–Dec. 1, Dec. 7–8, 14–15)

Granary Road’s Christmas Market is a 35-minute drive south of Calgary. Attendees can take part in all outdoor activities like wagon rides or can warm up by participating in Festive Indoor Goat Yoga. Tickets and online bookings can be found on the Granary Road website.