Calgary Hidden Gems: Sector 17

By Gurshaan Kaur Rai, December 11 2024—

Looking for a taste of Canada’s diverse culinary landscape? Sector 17 in Northeast Calgary is a hidden gem that reigns as the true epitome of Canada’s multicultural fusion style. Starting as a food truck in 2016, capturing the taste buds of locals with their innovative noodle burger and other creative menu of fusion items like Hakka noodles and Delhi chowmein, Sector 17 quickly emerged as a staple in the community. This success has allowed them to stand as a full-fledged restaurant franchise with locations all across Canada.

Sector 17’s journey began in Saddleridge, Calgary, where the food truck introduced its creative spin on well-recognized Western comfort food with a South Asian twist. These humble beginnings propelled the business into later starting a restaurant in Calgary, where they continued to add a Desi touch to Western dishes, such as through their masala fries. The business continued to broaden its horizon throughout Canada as a highly sought-after franchise and continued serving unique dishes. The restaurant not only exemplifies its ability to combine several cuisines into one dish but also through its eye-catching interior design upon entry.

A standout piece is by David Anthony, depicts the late South Asian singer, Sidhu Moose Wala in a Calgary Flames jersey paired with a traditional Punjabi shawl. This tribute bridges the world of Punjabi music and Calgarian hockey, serving as a poignant reminder of Moose Wala’s legacy following his tragic assassination in May of 2022.

Nearby, other artworks celebrating South Asian culture alongside the symbols of Calgary, including paintings of South Asian women in traditional attire, the Calgary Tower and small illustrations of Banff and Lake Louise. With these images together, Sector 17 reminds us of the power of diversity in Canada and how we stand stronger together when fusing our cultural insights. And the dishes at Sector 17 are no stranger to their unequivocal ability to fuse cultures.

And by doing so, Calgarians alike can feel at home and grab a taste of Canada whether that be through the exploration of Sector 17’s flavourly colourful menu. While the Northeast of Calgary may be uncharted territory to some folks, this restaurant in Saddleridge sends a clear message of diversity and bringing cultures together. This hidden gem in Calgary reminds us of unity in unprecedented times; and the power of globalization.