Winter Break reading list: Books to cozy up with

After finals wrap up and the semester winds down, we finally get a chance to relax. With the holidays here, what better way to unwind than with a great book? Whether you’re curled up by the fire or cozied up on the couch, these books span genres from nonfiction and fantasy to literary fiction and romance, making them perfect for your winter break. Dive into a captivating story with this curated list of must-reads.

Classics

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott is a beloved classic for good reason. It opens with the iconic scene of the March sisters facing a modest Christmas, making it perfect for winter. The novel follows the four sisters as they grow up, facing challenges and finding love.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë is brimming with complex characters and moral ambiguity, weaving a tale of passion and obsession. While often viewed as romantic, it explores how love, in its raw and destructive form, can fail to conquer all.

Holiday Fiction

Let It Snow by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle is an anthology of intertwined short stories. The three stories explore love, identity, friendship and the magic of the holiday season. It’s the kind of read that feels like a warm hug, making it ideal for winter.

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox is short and sweet. Filled with Hallmark-style tropes, this story offers the warmth and charm of a classic Christmas movie. Whimsical, romantic and an easy read, this book is perfect for a cozy afternoon.

Young Adult Contemporary

Just One Day by Gayle Forman is a whirlwind romance where a girl falls in love with both a city and herself. Transport yourself to Paris with this emotionally moving story, ideal for a snowy day.

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman is a heartwarming read, perfect for a lazy day. With its quirky family dynamics and an anxious yet endearing protagonist, this book reminds us that facing our greatest fears can lead to the most rewarding growth.

Non-fiction

Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic helps readers overcome fear and pursue their creative passions. It’s a great read for the semester break to reignite the creativity that lives inside us all.

Just Kids by Patti Smith is a memoir and love letter wrapped into one. If you enjoy reading about other people’s lives, this is a must-read. Edgy and poetic, it follows Patti Smith as she grows up in a time of social rebellion and the emerging arts scene in New York City.

Fantasy and Magical Fiction

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern is a beautifully imagined fantasy and a tribute to literature and storytelling. Filled with myths, magic and intertwined stories, it explores fate, time and self-discovery. This enchanting journey will captivate fans of Alice in Wonderland.

All’s Well by Mona Awad, author of the acclaimed Bunny, is her lesser-known novel and a must-read for lovers of Shakespeare and theater. A combination of All’s Well That Ends Well and Macbeth, it is darkly comical and surreal, diving into themes of pain and resilience while remaining magical and a touch supernatural.

Thrillers and Suspense

The Girl in the Moon by Terry Goodkind is a fast-paced thriller that examines human nature through action, psychological insight and moral ambiguity. It follows Angela, who leads a secluded life in a mountain cabin but also harbours a secret existence hidden in plain sight. This is the kind of book to read when the moon is high and a chill whispers through the air.

Hercule Poirot’s Silent Night by Sophie Hannah is full of suspense. Curl up in a dimly lit room and let yourself be spooked by this mysterious story. Hannah continues Agatha Christie’s legacy, following Hercule Poirot on a new whodunit. Can you figure it out before Poirot?

Whether you prefer timeless classics, cozy holiday tales, thought-provoking nonfiction, or thrilling mysteries, this curated list has something for everyone. As the snow falls and the world quiets down, let yourself be transported to other worlds, uncover new perspectives or simply revel in the joy of a good story. Happy reading and happy holidays!