Houseplants for stressed students

By Mehr Malhotra, December 9 2020—

Do you have a case of quarantine loneliness? Is midterm season stressing you out? Are you looking for a cute way to add some colour to your room this winter? Invest in some houseplants!

Here’s five easy-to-care-for indoor plants that anyone (yes, even you) can keep:

1. Pothos

Starting off with a classic, we have Pothos. If you’re a notorious plant-killer, try these guys out. Not only are they able to withstand over- and under-watering, they can also thrive in shaded or bright environments. Grow a single vine or combine several together to form a beautiful hanging plant and if you ever want more, just cut off a couple of leaves at the stems, put them in water and wait a few weeks. Soon enough, you’ll have yourself a Pothos jungle!

2. Snake Plant

If you’re looking for a statement piece, try a Sansevieria, or snake plant. Named after their bold, banded colouring, snake plants add tons of colour and dimension to any room. Not only do these beauties have long, spiky leaves that are virtually indestructible, they’re also great at removing toxins, leaving you with clean, fresh air while stuck indoors!

3. Hens and Chicks

There’s no way I could make a low maintenance plant list and leave out a good ol’ windowsill-succulent. If you don’t have a ton of floor-space available, fear not! These gorgeous succulents only ask for a bit of room and tons of sun! They easily tolerate cold and dry conditions and rarely need watering. As the name suggests, once your “hen” is well adapted, tons of “chicks” will come along, leaving you with a lush indoor garden!

4. Dracaena

Dracaena, or dragon plant, is a great option if you don’t have a ton of light in your room! These beautiful plants sport glossy, bright, long leaves and come in several varieties and colours. If you’re looking for a larger option, try Dracaena massangeana. If you want a desk-friendly version for your everyday study sessions, try a Dracaena marginata. No matter what variety you choose, keep these guys out of direct sunlight and on the drier side and you’ll have a happy plant!

5. ZZ Plant

The Zamioculcas zamifolia, or ZZ plant is a true beauty. With its striking waxy, dark-green leaves, the ZZ plant almost looks fake, and considering how hard it is to kill, it might as well be! It tolerates (and even thrives on) drought, low light and midterm-season neglect. It adds freshness to any stuffy room. Not to mention it’s a great air purifier.