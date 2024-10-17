Halloween in Calgary: October events for spooky season

By Ansharah Shakil, October 17 2024—

Halloween is quickly approaching and Calgary is lined with plenty of events to satisfy anyone with an interest in the well-loved holiday. Here’s a list of activities taking place both before and on Oct. 31 to partake in.

CUFF 12-Hour Halloween horror movie marathon

What better way to celebrate Halloween than to stay up all night watching a marathon of horror movies? An annual Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) tradition, the marathon showcases seven movies from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, and also hosts a costume contest and free breakfast served before the final film. While you’re free to come and go as you please, the ticket price includes the entire marathon.

Halloween Family Skate at Olympic Opal

We’re all too accustomed to welcoming Halloween with snow. Hopefully that doesn’t happen this year, but to get into the winter spirit, you can check out this family-friendly event held at U of C’s own Olympic Oval and skate with a haunting atmosphere on Oct. 27.

ZooBoo

On Oct. 26 and 27, Calgary Zoo will be hosting Halloween-themed activities for all ages, with all activities taking place for the event, for example a Halloween Brunch, included in daily admission or membership.

Screamfest

A classic Halloween event in Calgary, Screamfest is ten days of themed haunted houses, rides and games at Stampede Park. There are plenty of ticket options available and a variety of dates, beginning on the Oct. 11 and ending on Oct. 31, to choose from.

Ghouls’ Night Out

Heritage Park and Haunted Calgary are teaming up with a number of spooky adventures you can choose from, depending on your comfort level with scares. There’s also a Halloween BOOtique, costume parade and a ghost train. Activities take place Oct. 24-27.

Haunted Tours

For anyone interested in walking tours, Calgary has a number of ghost tours and haunted pub tours. A free option is the Haunted Cowtown Tour, which takes you through historic Inglewood with information about residents, including ones who were murderers.

Pumpkins After Dark

Fall festival Pumpkins After Dark is back this year, with live organic pumpkin carving demonstrations and lit-up pumpkin sculptures and displays, hand-made by Canadian artists and set off by immersive music, sound effects and special effects. This year’s themes include Toy Story and rock and roll. The display is available at WinSport until Halloween.

Halloween on 17th Avenue

From Oct. 25-26, 17th Avenue will be celebrating Halloween with showings of classic horror movies like Hocus Pocus, live entertainment, a photo booth, a haunted mansion and free candy.

Lougheed House

The long history of Lougheed House makes it a perfect site for Halloween-related activities. In October, the museum will be hosting a guided tour about the dark side of Victorian society, a Halloween Afternoon Tea with a local Calgary psychic and a game of Clue. While these activities are paid admission, there will also be a free Trick or Trivia Night.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Plaza Theatre

Nearly fifty years after its release, The Rocky Horror Picture Show remains one of the most iconic horror films. The tradition of watching it in theatres on Halloween has existed in a number of cities almost since its initial release, and every year, The Plaza Theatre in Calgary showcases the film on Halloween and the days leading up to it, this year beginning from Oct. 25. Audience participation and costumes are encouraged, with prop bags available at the door, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween.