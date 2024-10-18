Hungry on campus? A guide to UCalgary’s best bites

By Maggie Hsu and Freeha Anjum, October 18 2024—

No matter how dedicated you are to meal-prepping, midterms will eventually catch up to you and you’ll find yourself needing to grab a quick bite from MacHall to fuel your study sessions. When that time comes, it’s helpful to know your options on campus. With so many meals and snacks to choose from, here is your guide to help you navigate the food scene and find your next meal.

“Fine dining”

The Den & Black Lounge and The Last Defense Lounge (LDL) offer full sit-down service, complete with menus and servers — all just a 10-minute walk from class. These spots offer a bit of an escape from the usual academic vibes of campus life with cozy seating and a different scene where you can take a breather between lectures. The Den offers quick board and card games to play with your table while you wait for your meal and drinks so you can put away your books for a bit and have some fun before heading back to your study sessions or class. All three of these restaurants offer options that cater to all dietary needs. The LDL caters to vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian diets, while The Den has options for dairy-free, gluten-free, halal, vegetarian, and vegan preferences.

Additionally, The Den has collaborated with the SU for the SU Quality Meal Program to offer a healthy, high-quality meal for only three dollars. Simply order the meal and make your choice of bread (both gluten-free and vegan options are available upon request). It’s available as both a sit-down option and takeout. Whether you want to dine in or grab your meal to go, this is a great budget-friendly option that doesn’t sacrifice nutrition.

Asian cuisine

If you’re an international student far from home or a commuter student trapped studying in TFDL and missing a home-cooked meal, MacHall has something for you! With options such as Kobe Beef, Korean BBQ House, Noodle & Grill Express, La Fe Dim Sum, Freshco Poke and Umi Sushi, there is lots to look forward to for East Asian food.

As a special addition, the newly opened Chaiiwala brings South Asian street food to the table. With options like vegan, vegetarian, and halal dishes, it’s already a popular spot on campus. Just be prepared to wait in line, as its fresh offerings have drawn plenty of attention since opening.

Drinks

Do you need a caffeine boost to get through that last set of calculus practice questions? Coffee lovers can hit up Tim Hortons, Coffee Company or Starbucks — Just be prepared to wait in line for a bit.

For those feeling like a more refreshing alternative, Jugo Juice and Dairy Queen offer a variety of juices and smoothies. They’re great choices if you’re looking to avoid caffeine and get a dose of fruits or protein. Umi Sushi also offers bubble tea for those who have an underlying boba addiction that they have yet to admit to.

On-the-go

When you’re pressed for time and need a quick meal between lectures or labs, MacHall has you covered. A&W, Bake Chef, Canadian Pizza Unlimited (CPU), and Carl’s Jr. are there for quick, filling meals. Bake Chef and CPU both offer halal options, while A&W serves the Beyond Meat burger, a favorite for vegetarian students. These fast food spots are ideal for grabbing a bite when you’ve got a busy schedule, with meals you can eat on the move.

Healthy choices

Maintaining a balanced diet during hectic school weeks can be challenging, but you don’t have to settle for unhealthy fast food. For those looking to meet all your macros and satisfying your dietary needs, there are several healthy options available. Opa, Subway, and True Eats offer meals that are rich in veggies, lean proteins and healthy grains. Opa’s Mediterranean-inspired menu includes Greek salads, wraps and platters, making it easy to load up on fresh ingredients. Subway is known for their customizable sandwiches with a variety of fresh vegetables and True Eats focuses on meals made with wholesome ingredients, making it easier to eat well before and after hitting up the fitness centre on campus.

And don’t forget: MacEwan Hall isn’t the only place to grab food! ICT, Education Block, Murray Fraser and other buildings offer outlets to grab a quick coffee and pastries. These smaller spots tend to be less crowded, offering quieter, more relaxed environments for those looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of MacEwan Hall. Take some time to explore campus a bit — you might even find your new favourite spot to study.

With a wide variety of food options, U of C makes it easy to find meals that suit your taste, budget and dietary needs. Whether you’re grabbing a quick coffee before class or sitting down for a proper meal, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.