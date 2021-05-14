What anime you should watch based on your major

By Cristina Paolozzi, May 14 2021—

My friends who had been pestering me for months to finally try dipping my toes into the genre of anime truly had no idea how obsessed I would become over the course of the last year. Struggling through a global pandemic helped to awaken in me the anime phase I definitely should have gone through in high school but never did. Until now. I’m still attempting to make my way through both the classics and the newer releases, and honestly the sheer volume of content can sometimes be overwhelming. Compiling this list from all of the shows I’ve watched up to this point, here are some of the shows you should watch based on your major.

Biological Sciences or Ecology: Hunter x Hunter

Two best friends travel the world in search of adventure, family and a genuine sense of accomplishment. If you’re majoring in biological sciences or anything adjacent, you’d love the time this show takes to build the world around it. The natural elements of the locations Hunter x Hunter takes place in will appeal to all of you plant lovers out there — the ecosystems are intricate and really help to develop the plot. If you like studying strange animals, you’re also in luck as the show features everything from giant fish to man-eating insects. Those Chimera Ants are gross, though.

Political Science: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Tyrannical leaders, war crimes and under-the-table political infighting, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood really has all of the more exciting elements of systems of government. This anime follows the escapades of two brothers navigating a post-war civilization in order to reverse the major taboo they committed as young boys. Although this series also includes elements of chemistry, ultimately it is the relationships between characters from different countries and classes that will pique your interest as a PoliSci major. Plus, it’s a great balance between epic fight scenes and gut-wrenching emotional moments.

Engineering: Devilman Crybaby

Honestly, this anime is a little more on the intense side, following the story of a half-human half-beast attempting to save humanity from a world overrun by devil-like creatures. The characters are complicated and the circumstances they navigate are even more so — scenes are often gory and violent and the realities of this world are slowly revealed to the audience, building tension with every episode. I don’t really know what Devilman Crybaby has to do with engineering, but I honestly think that the intensity of the courses you take definitely leads to stressful nights studying for those big exams. Maybe this anime is the perfect release you need to trigger any kind of feeling that’s been suppressed since finals. Give it a watch, and let me know.

Business: My Hero Academia

Listen, this might sound a little weird, but My Hero Academia does a good job at commenting on how capitalist societies can exploit resources to the point where anything that makes anyone unique can be commodified. When 80 per cent of the world’s population have superhuman capabilities known as “quirks” the completely legitimate career path of becoming a pro hero is just as competitive as the world of business. This is actually one of my personal favourites at the moment, and although there is a healthy dose of big blowout anime fight scenes, the very relatable side of working your way up the corporate ladder parallels a lot of what characters of this show do in order to be successful and recognized in their chosen profession.

Psychology: Death Note

What better anime to give to a psych major than one that allows them to analyze a character’s sense of morality and the subjective nature of justice that follows? Although this series relies on supernatural elements like demons and a magic book, the complexities of the individual and the decisions they make in unconventional situations is a great way to mix the rational world of psychology with the fantasy elements of anime. After all, I am stereotypically assuming that a psych major would definitely jump at the chance to delve into the mind of a serial killer, even if they are 2D.

History: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has definitely been a popular new release — the art style alone is reason enough to start watching this immediately. This anime follows the journey of a boy training to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and help find a cure for his ailing sister, and although this show isn’t necessarily historical in nature, the details are what history majors will appreciate. Demon Slayer is set in Japan during the Taisho period and this anime does a great job of getting things like the locations the characters travel to and the clothing of the era pretty accurate. As a history major myself, I definitely appreciated the epic sword fights as well, so that’s another bonus.

Obviously there are way more anime shows I didn’t mention to go along with the majors I didn’t specify. I’m always taking recommendations, so let me know what I should watch next.