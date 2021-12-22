Festive fashion staples for the 2021 holiday season

By Aymen Sherwani, December 22 2021—

It’s official — the holiday season is back in full swing and the last thing you want to do this time around is throw on your ugly, pandemic-era Christmas sweater, because this time around you’re going to be partying purely to compensate for last year. When it comes to dressing up for the holiday season, it’s going to be a huge transition from your typical Christian Girl Autumn vibe. We’re ditching the neutrals, corduroys and anything that makes you look like pre-makeover Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada. Here’s a quick gender-neutral guide on your essentials for holiday glam.

Make a statement with gemstone colours:

Think ruby red, emerald green and sapphire blue — but darker. This year, switch out your firetruck red for a rich mulled sangria, your sage green for a rustic evergreen and your slightly intense primary blue with an elegant midnight shade. Obviously colours like black, gold, silver and white are always going to be an option, but why fit in when you could stand out? Go the extra mile and match your eye-makeup to your outfit or wear one of the gemstones you’re emulating to elevate your vibe.

Choosing the right fabrics:

You can never go wrong with either velvet, silk or metallics. If it’s more of a dressier party that you’re going to, opt for either a silk dress or blazer — but velvet is on the table too if you’re going for a classier look. Compliment your outfit with elements of metal, whether it be a gold or silver-tone clutch, a trendy metal strap watch or a set of crystal tassel earrings. If this is more of a family affair, you can never go wrong with a Chris Evans from Knives Out-esque cable-knit sweater combined with some patterned pants.

Holiday-themed fragrances:



Wearing seasonal perfumes is highly recommended because it helps you get into the ambiance of the season. So leave the spicy florals and Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre back in autumn. For the holidays, opt for fresh citrusy scents, suede or more sensual spices.

My personal favourite is Clementine California by Atelier Cologne — a unisex scent with key notes like vetiver, clementine juniper berries and star anise. If you’re a man who likes Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum, wear the warmer Dior Eau Sauvage instead, which has notes of oakmoss, basil, lemon and rosemary. And if you’re a woman who doesn’t like wearing unisex scents, Chloe Nomade is the warm floral scent for you that has key notes of oakmoss, freesia, mirabelle liquor.