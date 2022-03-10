2022 SU election poster critique
By Ramiro Bustamante Torres, March 10 2022—
With all the uncontested positions, it feels like this year many candidates lack the motivation to make their image enticing. Don’t worry, our expert humour team at the Gauntlet was able to critique this years’ posters.
Nicole Schmidt:
It’s giving “I’m not like other presidents” even though she’s uncontested.
Shaziah Jinnah:
This looks like the prep courses ads where you pay a few hundred to feel even more confused.
Adrian Alcanatara:
The Gold Experience? Is that going to be an extra fee on my tuition?
Matthew Herring:
I want to know if he finished paying his debt to Tom Nook before voting.
Harold Zhu:
WOW! Harold’s little sister did an amazing job! Did he forget that this wasn’t the grade 6 Science Fair?
Taimur Akhtar:
This is the type of guy that loses marks for not being concise. “In this essay he will…”
Sandra Amin:
If you couldn’t tell, the brain is there because she’s in science. If she doesn’t win the election, she’ll definitely win the position for the candidate with the most election poster buzzwords.
Pragya Chopra:
A science rep by day, a smooth Jazz singer by night. Chopra looks like she snaps instead of claps during class presentations.
Nathaniel Tschupruk:
I can’t explain it but this gives me Bee Movie (2007) vibes. The vibes are of a baseball stadium hot dog stand — oddly, that is comforting.
Arafatul Mamur:
Walked past this and thought there was a sale somewhere.
Reeana Tazreean:
This reads like the French Revolution motto but it lacks the excitement of storming the Bastille.
Shubh Patel:
You can use the mirror to do a quick makeup check or to see if your mask is upside down.
Siraaj Shah:
Yes king! Give us nothing!
Navid Ghaderi:
We are begging people to get a creative director to make their posters stand out. If this poster were a spice, it would be flour.
Daniel Fine:
His facial expressions are very much saying “this is not fine, I am screaming inside.”
Rafael Sanguinetti:
Did he make this on PowerPoint? It feels like he did.
This article is part of our humour section.