What are Co-Curricular Records?

By Maggie Hsu, September 22 2022—

The Co-Curricular Record (CCR) is an official document that is kept by the University of Calgary on your behalf that can be used with resumes and cover letters to supplement your job applications.

“The Co-Curricular Record (CCR) is a program that records volunteer and extracurricular activities during your time at UCalgary,” states the U of C website. Through the CCR, you can track eligible experiences and generate a formal record to share with employers. Coupled with your academic transcript, the CCR helps you tell the story of your university experience.”

The CCR is hosted on the Elevate portal where students can look for CCR-eligible opportunities. Positions on the CCR database can be posted by SU clubs, faculty and on-campus departments and are sometimes paid positions. The Elevate portal is also where students go to manage activities and add them to their CCR to keep track of them all throughout their university career. Students are able to download and print it off to add to their portfolio through the Elevate platform as well.

So why is it even worth doing? Why not just get a part-time or summer job that will actually pay you? The CCR is not mandatory and not required to complete your degree but it is highly recommended as it’s a great resume builder. It allows students to stay close to campus while they study and attend class so you can build your skillset and focus academically on top of all of the other things going on in your life.

Some of the roles that can be added to your CCR can help you gain skills and abilities in the field that you are interested in going into after graduation without having to apply for a job to try and gain those skills. With the CCR being hosted and curated by the university and SU clubs, it opens up those opportunities specifically for students to take advantage of and learn from — so why not add some of those roles to your resume while they’re available to you?

While the CCR is a record of your volunteer and extracurricular activities, it also takes a bit of finesse on your end to apply the skills and experiences that you gained from them to jobs and careers in the future. This is where Career Services can help in figuring out that what you gain from your CCR can be valuable in your resume and cover letters.

Lastly, if you do not see your club or a position that you are interested in, you can always reach out to the club, faculty or department you are working with to have whatever activity you are doing for them added to your CCR.