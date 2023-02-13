What Valentine’s Day treat are the signs?

By Avery Sharpe, February 13 2022—

With the year’s most love-filled holiday right around the corner, we all obviously start to think about the things we love most — Valentine’s Day treats! Read on to find out what delightful dessert you are.

AQUARIUS

(January 20–February 18):

Unpredictable, quirky and creative, you completely embody the spirit of a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get.

PISCES

(February 19–March 20):

With your incredible artistic skills, you love to create beautiful things. This is why you are chocolate covered strawberries, the prettiest and most romantic treat of the season.

ARIES

(March 21–April 19):

Some people may see you as fierce and unapproachable during these dark winter months, but you’re actually sensitive and sweet at heart — just like a thumbprint cookie.

TAURUS

(April 20–May 20):

You are the stable and reliable person in your friend group and everyone knows they can count on you. Considering this, there is no better treat to represent you than the consistently delicious fudge.

GEMINI

(May 21–June 20):

Widely known as the chattiest sign, conversation hearts are the perfect representation of you. You are playful, passionate and always listening for a little gossip.

CANCER

(June 21–July 22):

You are an emotional and affectionate person and you enjoy spreading joy. This is why you are the classic Hershey’s kiss — the quintessential Valentine’s Day chocolate.

LEO

(July 23–August 22):

Confident, classy and popular, the sugar cookie captures your sweet nature and a bit of your stubbornness — sugar cookies refuse to have a holiday they are not a part of.

VIRGO

(August 23–September 22):

You are a practical people pleaser and you love to be reliable. Chocolate truffles never disappoint, and they are the best treat to bring to a party you were probably forced to go to.

LIBRA

(September 23–October 22):

A true peacekeeper, you enjoy creating a perfect balance in your life and relationships. This is why you are the Rice Krispie treat, the best combination of soft marshmallow and crunchy cereal.

SCORPIO

(October 23–November 21):

Loyal but intense, you have the true spirit of red velvet cake. Sure, the cream cheese frosting can be polarizing, but there are many people who love your unique and bold personality.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22–December 21):

With your spontaneous and adventurous nature, cake pops are the only logical choice for you. Maybe the next time you swing by a Starbucks on your way to class, pick up this fun treat that is just like you.

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 19):

Chocolate lava cake is a difficult dessert to make, but you are up for the challenge. Your amazing work ethic makes this the perfect treat to represent your ambitious attitude.

This article is part of our humour section.