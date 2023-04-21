Mihret’s Podcast Picks: Silly fun to end the semester with a bang

By Mihret Yirgeta, April 21 2023—

Now that the semester is wrapping up, we could all use something to help us relax before finals. Here are my picks for podcasts with some much-needed fun and silliness.

Wooden Overcoats

Miserable funeral director Rudyard Funn, along with his equally miserable and socially awkward sister, Antigone Funn, runs their family’s failing funeral parlour where their goal is to get the body in the ground on time. When the incredibly charming newcomer Eric Chapman opens a funeral parlour of his own the Funns now have competition. Narrated by a mouse named Madeleine, this is a fun romp through a silly town with loveable characters all around.

The Amelia Project

The Amelia Project is a secret agency that will help you disappear, for a fee of course. Greeted by the Interviewer, each client is required to tell the story of why they want to disappear. The Amelia clientele ranges from cult leaders to politicians, to even an AI and the Loch Ness Monster. The ridiculous stories of the clients’ current predicaments and the outlandish ways of faking their deaths make this show an absolute delight to listen to. If you like Monty Python-esque humour, this is the show for you.

Alba Salix, Royal Physician

As the Royal Physician of Farloria, Alba Salix has her work cut out for her. As head witch and the only regular staff member at the new House of Healing, overworked and cynical Alba has got an endless lineup of patients and a bickering King and Queen to please. With the help of her obnoxious apprentice Magnus, an aspiring surgeon, and Holly, an accident-prone fairy herbalist, Alba tries her best to keep everyone alive. Want to listen to the adventures of an overworked doctor in a magical kingdom? Check out, Alba Salix, Royal Physician.

Welcome To Night Vale (WTNV)

Welcome To Night Vale is a podcast set as a radio show giving community updates to the small desert town of Night Vale. Listen to radio host Cecil as he gives updates on traffic reports, the weather, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events. Meet lovable characters such as the radio station interns, the faceless old woman who lives in your home, and the creatures-who-are-definitely-not-angels named Erika. If you like casual absurdity and want to just turn your brain off for a bit, I recommend WTNV.

The Sword & The Stoner

This show is a stoner comedy adaptation of the King Arthur stories. Instead of a legendary King and his court sorcerer, you have an average-at-best stoner and an over-the-top reality TV magician. Join Arthur and Merlin as they try to get stoned enough to forget their destiny, even as it comes for them with a vengeance. Modern-day adaptations are always a good time, and comedy adaptations are even better. Make sure to check this out if you need a good laugh.

As the end of the semester rolls around, make sure you are taking care of yourselves and taking time to relax. I hope these shows give you some much-needed laughs before the exam season starts. Until next time!