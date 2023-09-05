FROSH 2023: What show should you watch based on which of the seasons you are?

By Ansharah Shakil, September 5 2023—

1. Pick a cursed Glee Cast cover.

a) “Teenage Dream”

b) “Thriller/Heads Will Roll”

c) “Run Joey Run”

d) “Don’t Stop Believin’“

2. Your favourite go-to drink is a _____.

a) Smoothie

b) Boba

c) Coffee

d) Water

3. Which decade would you rather live in?

a) 70s

b) 80s

c) 90s

d) 2000s

4. Pick a flower.

a) Hyacinth

b) Carnation

c) Daffodil

d) Water lily

Winter 3–6 points

You should watch Dash and Lily. While plenty of people don’t celebrate Christmas, Dash and Lily is a fun watch no matter what you personally celebrate. It’s a sweet show based on a book in which cynical Dash and hopeless romantic Lily fall in love by trading a notebook filled with dares back and forth through New York City, and it captures the highs and lows of the winter season.

Spring 7–15 points

You should watch New Girl. Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth, where you begin to feel lighter seeing the weather brighten around you. New Girl never fails to make me laugh and feel better with its emphasis on friendship and not giving up on what you want. It allows you to relax and realize it’s okay not to have everything figured out.

Summer 16–20 points

You should watch Our Beloved Summer. Just based on the title, what could be a more appropriate watch? Our Beloved Summer is one of the best K-dramas I’ve ever seen. It has just the right amount of romance, drama and humour. The soundtrack never fails to make me emotional, and it’s a lovely watch from start to finish with perfect summer vibes.

Autumn 21–30 points

You should watch Gilmore Girls. There’s no show that quite encapsulates autumn’s coziness and changing colours, how it can bring comfort and change at the same time the way Gilmore Girls does. It’s the most soothing show to watch going into a new school year, and it never gets old.

SCORING:

1: a-3, b-5, c-1, d-4

2: a-4, b-2, c-1, d-6

3: a-5, b-2, c-4, d-3

4: a-5, b-7, c-5, d-2