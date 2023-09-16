Calgary Hidden Gems: Regal Cat café

By Avery Sharpe, September 16 2023—

With the beginning of stress season slowly seeping its way into every student’s mind, it is important that we all find ways to relax after the busyness of these first few weeks. For those who love animals, are missing their pets at home, or just want to try something new, Regal Cat Café is the perfect place to decompress with some furry friends.

Located only a 15-minute train ride away from the U of C, Regal Cat Café is an accessible and affordable activity in the beautiful neighbourhood of Kensington. It not only serves drinks and food like a typical café but also offers visits and activities with six to 12 cats. The cats are hosted in the “Kitty Kingdom”, a separate room where there is a multitude of climbing structures, toys and cozy sleeping spots for the occupants to enjoy. 30-minute visits with the cats cost just 10 dollars and you are welcome to stay for however long you like in their café space. The place also hosts several events each month, such as yoga with kitties, cat photography, paint nights and more. With such variety, there is definitely something for everyone.

There is also a treat for everyone on the café’s menu offered in their homey dining space. The staff is lovely, the atmosphere is welcoming and the food and drinks are great. Regal Cat Café supports and serves many local businesses’ products, including Chronicle Coffee, baked goods by Canela, Crave Cupcakes, and many more. There are even egg-free, gluten-friendly and vegan options. The seasonal lattes and hot chocolates are especially delicious if you want to try something unique.

Besides just visiting the cats and enjoying a well-deserved drink, you can take heart in the fact that all proceeds from your visit go towards the MEOW foundation. The foundation supports stray and abandoned cats in Calgary by rescuing them and finding them new homes. The Regal Cat Café specifically facilitates this by allowing potential adoption parents to meet a variety of fostered cats in their Kitty Kingdom. To date, the café has helped over 1,000 rescued cats find their forever home.

You can book a reservation to visit the Regal Cat Café’s Kitty Kingdom online. Additionally, students can get 20 per cent off kitty visits and drinks for the month of September with proof of enrollment. So, what are you waiting for? Adorable cats await.