Local thrift shops to check out this fall

By Ishita Moghe, September 22 2020—

As the city opens up again this fall, you may be looking for some fresh back-to-online-school outfits on a budget. Well, look no further than our local thrift and consignment shops!

All of these stores are transitioning back into opening their storefronts for regular hours. If you’re still unsure about going in, check out their online shops! All of the consignment stores on this list put a selection of items for sale online and have curbside pickup options available. Right now is a great time to take advantage of end-of-summer sales.

They also have strict policies for maintaining a safe and hygienic shopping experience, as outlined by Alberta’s COVID-19 Retail Guidelines. These include regular disinfecting of high-touch areas, steaming clothes that have been tried on before placing them back on the rack, and limiting the number of shoppers that can be inside at once.

In addition to affordable chain stores like Value Village and Goodwill, here are a few Calgary favourites for pre-owned quality pieces:

Location: 908 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 0A3

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10-4pm, Sunday 12-4pm, closed Monday

Locations: 3131 27 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 0B3

10233 Elbow Dr SW Unit 115, Calgary, AB T2W 1E8

4625 Varsity Dr NW, Calgary, AB T3A 0X9

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 11am-6pm

Location: 1415 11 St SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1G7

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 12-6pm, Sunday 12-5pm, closed Monday

Location: 1022 17 Ave SW Suite 200, Calgary, AB T2T 0A5

Hours: Thursday-Sunday 12-5pm

Location: 1013 17 Ave SW #113, Calgary, AB T2T 0A7

Hours: Monday-Friday 12-6pm, Saturday 12-5pm, Sunday 12-4pm

If you want to explore even more from the comfort of your bedroom, try some purely online thrifting sites! Some tried-and-true options are:

For unique items being sold by individuals all around the world. Try limiting your search to Canadian sellers only to save on shipping!

Consigned clothes ship from the US, but with discounted shipping rates.

Instagram Stores

There are tons of local vintage and thrift stores on Instagram if you’re up for some digging! Here are a few Calgary-based online shops that have pickup and delivery options:

changeisgoodyyc

distinctioncalgary

the.mint.collection

_the_nines

Remember to stay safe and wear a mask while shopping inside stores, and enjoy the process of sifting through pre-loved pieces to find the perfect fit for your wardrobe!