Andrea’s Book Nook: Reading slumps and tips to overcome them

By Andrea Silva Santisteban Fort, October 8 2021—

According to the Urban Dictionary a reading slump is, “a reader’s worst nightmare; not being able to pick up a book and read because you just can’t, you just can’t read.” I define a reading slump as a situation which tends to occur every few months, in which I feel unmotivated to read. In this article, I wanted to share my main tips to deal with them and inspire you to continue with this great habit.

Watch a movie adaptation

I think one way to inspire you to read, when feeling unmotivated to do so, is to see what movies that are based on books are coming out soon. That way, you can set a goal to read a particular book before its movie comes out. You can also look at what movies are already available that you find interesting and search for their corresponding books. I think this is an interesting approach to reading. Many people tend to read fiction and imagine in their head the plot as a movie. It could be fun to compare the movie to what you have already pictured.

Go to the bookstore or library

An entertaining and peaceful way to spend an afternoon could be going into a bookstore or library. As a student, going to the Calgary Public Library, for example, is an affordable way to access books. It is based on a system of interconnected libraries from which you can borrow books, ebooks and audiobooks. You can also request and “hold on to” a specific read you want to be sent to your nearest library. This way, you can see new options in an organized and quiet place. Another way to browse more safely is to create a Goodreads account and see the new releases of the week. Reading does not have to be an expensive activity, especially with the resources available.

Be prepared and create a TBR (to be read) list

I believe that one tactic to combat book slumps is to prevent them in the first place. I love to have a list of at least five new books of each of the genres that I like to read. That way, I have options for every mood I might be in. This allows me to limit the options available. Many times, we can feel some decision fatigue because of all the books at hand. This can be prevented by having a predetermined list of options.

Try a new genre

One of the main causes of book slumps is boredom, which is why I think it is important to be diverse in your reading. Look for new authors and unexplored genres. Be conscious of what and who you read. You can also ask a friend for recommendations. Lastly, another thing I try to do is to change the place I read in. A different setting can provide the feeling of being new and novel.

5. Re-read some of your favourite books

We all have comfort reads. One thing I recommend you to do to combat a reading slump is to look for those books that could help to remind you why reading is enjoyable. You can also create traditions like rereading certain books at Christmas or reading part of a series once a year.

Co-read with someone

One last tip is to read with a friend or family member. Tell a friend or relative to start reading the same book at the same time. This way you keep track of your progress and have someone to talk to about it. If it is safe to do so, you can also join a book club. This pastime can be an opportunity to socialize with people with similar preferences as you.

I hope these tips will help you to continue with this great hobby. You don’t have to be overwhelmed, either — reading is something that should be therapeutic and fun for you. So don’t push yourself and enjoy it.