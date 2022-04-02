Women-owned businesses in Calgary you need to check out

By Belen Tamariz, April 2 2022—

Happy International Women’s Day to the women who raised us, empowered us, taught us, supported us and paved the way. To highlight the accomplishments of the women in our city this past March, why not check out one of these women-owned businesses in Calgary and show our local entrepreneurs some love?

Joyce’s Closet:

Calling all fashionistas — who doesn’t love a contemporary consignment shop? Joyce’s Closet, located in the northeast of Calgary, is the place if you are fashion-savvy and looking for personal styling and shopping, wardrobe consultation, dress rental and authentication service to ease the stress of assembling the perfect look.

This is the place for any occasion and helps you access luxury goods in the resale market confidently. With an expansive collection of high quality and affordable fashioning featuring the latest clothing, they guarantee customer satisfaction and total reliability, offering their clients a competitive return for their goods. In other words, everything has been carefully selected, well taken care of, is in season and is in style.

Urban Texture:

Need a little rest and recuperation time? Founded in 2004, Calgary’s Urban Texture Salon Hair Studio now offers many contemporary services and addons for a reasonable price. With years of experience, you are almost guaranteed to get impeccable advice and a quality cut or colour.

Being “Experience Obsessed,” their greatest success is when their guests love their hair, brows, lashes and nails and when they feel welcome and comfortable. Here, their guests are undoubtedly treated like a queen.

Made Local:

Made Local Marketplace in Western Village is an innovative, proud-to-be-local market that carries many Alberta-made goods from coffee mugs to jewellery, arts, candles and much more. They are proud to offer the highest quality, most unique merchandise today. Lots of love and careful attention is put into each product sold by carefully sourced local artisans and crafters. Support your local female artists and entrepreneurs either online or in-store.

Pretty Sweet YYC:

Want to celebrate International Women’s Day? Why not treat yourself to a box of something tasty from Pretty Sweet, where pretty meets sweet. Their desserts are as beautiful as tasteful — from donuts, macarons, cakes and cookies. Place a custom order or check their website for some of the prettiest goodies in Calgary’s southeast.

Tish Jewelry:

We can never have too much jewelry, right? Swing by or order online at Tish Jewelry for some unreal prices. This Canadian jewelry brand designs and curates simple, pretty, elegant and modern jewelry that will go with every imaginable outfit. The founder prides herself in creating collections with elements that accent and enhance your inner beauty, never out-shining or taking away from it. Their quality is top-notch, and you can browse knowing confidently that you are supporting a female-owned business.

Blondie Boutique:

Fashion-forward trends meet well-articulated femininity at this female-owned Calgary business. They are bringing styles ahead of the curve to Calgary’s southwest area. Their stores make shopping chic clothing for every body type convenient and affordable without sacrificing great style. Stop by and give them a visit — you will not regret it, trust me.

Cookie Mama:

Cookie Mama does the absolute most when it comes to delicious, one-of-a-kind desserts. This small-batch bakery with a chick retail store is a dream come true for anyone with a dietary concern, as they accommodate everyone by substituting traditional ingredients. They are committed to an inclusive, innovative approach to baking to satisfy any sweet tooth. Do not be fooled. — even though they are using “good-for-you” mixins, it does not mean that you will be left disappointed. All products are made to order with love using fresh and raw ingredients.

Milk Jar:

From seasonal scents to everyday nose-pleasing favourites, charity work and a sustainable model, Calgary’s Milk Jar Candle Co has become a YYC staple, and it’s pretty clear why. This Canadian candle company specializes in coconut soy candles with natural wood wicks.

They are committed to providing employment opportunities to the disabled community through their inclusive hiring practices and donations — $1.00-$2.00 is donated to other Canadian businesses that introduce disabled hiring practices for every candle.

Help this social enterprise achieve their goal to change outdated hiring practices in businesses, remove false stereotypes of workers with disabilities, decrease the disabled unemployment gap in Canada and create more meaningful and purposeful companies.

The Series By Court:

Are you looking for something to freshen up your living space with original and on-point flower bouquets? Check out The Series by Court, an Insta-friendly, modern flower service that only sells what is in season and style. The owner specializes in everlasting flowers, where she combines her love of design with a series of bold, conceptual floral art.

Pinnovate:

Pinnovate is the first and only do-it-yourself freestyle studio and newest creative outlet in Calgary where everyone can come together and create. Drop-in, creatively pop off, and maybe even leave with a sense of pride. This place is not only an incredible artistic place that offers painting, string art, glow-in-the-dark splatter room and much more — they also provide tasty treats as you will most likely work up an appetite. Enjoy a night out with a glass of wine while crafting away.

Coutukitsch:

Calgary’s Coutukich has a ton of super trendy handcrafted earrings, necklaces, rings and charms made for gift giving — whether that gift is for someone else or just yourself. Inspired by a personal desire for pieces that are accessible and easy to wear, this store carefully curates its accessories and handmade jewelry from high-quality, long-wearing plated metals. Their collection is conceptualized, curated and pieced together effortlessly and chic, perfect for a modern female.

Nails By KDang:

Looking for some luxury, handmade and reusable press ons from Calgary’s own? Nails by KDang is the place for you. They will almost definitely have something fun, bright or fabulous just right for you from every style, length and occasion. Order your custom set right now through their website.

There you have it, Calgarian women-owned businesses you have to check out in celebration of International Women’s Day this month. Supporting gender parity, innovation, overall economic growth and female economic empowerment is super important — especially these YYC small local businesses that are helping their citizens, proving their resilience and demonstrating fierce optimism about the future of their businesses in a male dominated sector.