What kind of clubs are out there?

By Sheroog Kubur, September 16 2022—

Making friends in university can be difficult but being able to join a club of people who have similar interests makes the process much easier. Here are a several of the clubs available on campus. A full list is available on the SU clubs website that includes contact information and how to get involved!

Cultural or Religious Groups

Are you looking to find an ethnic or religious community? Luckily, the university has dozens of clubs that are designed to foster community in something familiar. Here’s some of them:

African-Caribbean Students’ Association

Filipino Students’ Association

Indian Students’ Association

Sikh Students’ Association

Muslim Students’ Association

Chinese Students’ Society

Witches & Pagans Club

Vietnamese Students’ Association

Taiwanese Students’ Association

Brazilian Student Association

Pakistani Students Society

Chinese Conversation Club

LoveWorld Campus Ministry

Malayalee Students Association

Polish Students’ Club

Sri Lankan Students Association

Niche interests

Whether it be table-top gaming or taking long walks on tall mountains, you’re bound to find other people who share that interest. Here are some niche interest clubs:

UCalgary Fashion Network

University of Calgary Chess Club

The Anime Club

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Fantasy Fanatics

Game Design Club

UofC Improv Club

K-Pop Learn It Together

Musical Theatre Club

Origami Aid

UofC Outdoor Adventures UC Baking Club

UofC League of Legends Club

UofC Crash Course Club

Firearms Association

UC Cricket Association

UofC Film Society

UofC Ski and Board Club

Volunteering or Activism

Being able to feel like you’re making a change can be hard when you spend so much time doing assignments, but joining a volunteering-focused club is a surefire ticket to keeping yourself accountable about your communal contributions. Here are some clubs to do just that:

ACT YYC

AR (Anti-Racism) Movement

BackUp YYC

Wildlife Conservation Club

Unity Arts Society

Stars for Scholarly Youth

Pangaea: Connecting Humanity

Engineers Without Borders

Community Garden Club

Code the Change YYC

With over 300 clubs available, I’m sure you’ll be able to find the community that’s right for you. Don’t limit yourself either — have fun and try some out!